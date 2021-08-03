Watch
US plans 50% more mustang roundups due to Western drought

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Two Salt River wild horses move to a site for emergency feeding run by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group near Coon Bluff in the Tonto National Forest, near Mesa, Ariz., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Due to prolonged drought in the area, the horses are fed hay daily. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50% more horses than they originally planned this year on rangeland across the West because of severe drought conditions.

The emergency roundups that began Sunday and Monday target about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado.

The Bureau of Land Management says the expanded effort concentrates on places where “chronic overpopulation” of the herds already has stretched the available food and water to its limits.

Horse protection advocates say the emergency roundups are being driven by pressure from ranchers who don’t want mustangs competing with their livestock for limited forage and water.

