US, Colorado reach proposed settlement in 2015 Gold King Mine spill

Brennan Linsley/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, water flows through a series of sediment retention ponds built to reduce heavy metal and chemical contaminants from the Gold King Mine wastewater accident, in the spillway downstream from the mine, outside Silverton, Colo. The owner of an inactive southwestern Colorado mine that was the source of a disastrous 2015 spill that fouled rivers in three Western states has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $3.8 million in compensation for the federal government's use of his land in its ongoing cleanup response. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jan 21, 2022
2022-01-21

DENVER (AP) — Colorado, the U.S. government and a gold mining company have agreed to resolve a longstanding dispute over who’s responsible for cleanup at a Superfund site that was established after a massive 2015 spill of hazardous mine waste.

The spill in southwestern Colorado fouled rivers with a sickly yellow sheen in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Denver-based Sunnyside Gold Corp say that the proposed settlement announced Friday would direct $90 million to cleanup at the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund site.

A federal judge must approve the proposed settlement after a public comment period.

