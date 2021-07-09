US Air Force Reserve Airman from Colorado dies in California traffic crash

DENVER — A U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman from Colorado died in a traffic accident in California Monday.

Maj. Aaron "Amber" Frey, 42, of Evergreen, has been identified as the man who died in the accident that occurred at approximately 7:50 p.m. near Panamint Valley, California.

Frey was assigned to the 370th Flight Test Squadron on Edwards Air Force Base in California. He served as an F-16 Test Pilot instructor for USAF Test Pilot School and an F-35 Test Pilot for the 461st Flight Test Squadron.

Frey served 16 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and one year in the Air Force Reserves.

He's received a safety award for being the aerial on scene commander for a downed civilian aircraft where he helped coordinate rescue efforts from a DC-3. He also received the Air Force Commendation medal for his actions.

Frey is survived by his wife and two children. A statement provided by Edwards Air Force Base says, in part: "He was the happiest person around and made everyone’s life brighter. He had the most recognizable radio voice that brought smiles to all who heard him talk on the radio."

Further details on the traffic accident were not immediately available. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

