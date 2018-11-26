US Air Force Academy looking for cadet candidate missing since Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Air Force Academy is asking for help in finding a cadet candidate who was last heard from Friday night.

The academy says that Micah Tice was last seen at his sponsor’s home in Colorado Springs on Thursday evening and that his parents, who live in Nevada, last spoke with him around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The academy says that Tice told his parents he was going to do schoolwork on Friday evening and possibly go hiking on Saturday. It said his last phone signal was received Saturday near Woodman and I-25.

Tice is described as a white man who is 5-foot-11 and about 160 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. He drives a blue 2003 Toyota Camry with Nevada license plate 230B70.

The academy says its security team and local law enforcement have been searching the area but ask anyone with information about Tice’s whereabouts to call the academy at 719-375-4111 or Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.