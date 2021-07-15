US 6 closed near Tunnel 1 after driver crashed into pedestrian, down embankment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A driver struck a pedestrian and then crashed down an embankment in Clear Creek Canyon, just west of Highway 93, on Thursday morning and the highway is now closed in both directions, authorities said.

According to Master Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol, a call came in at 6:45 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area. The driver then crashed off the road and came to a stop on the paved Clear Creek Trail just east of Tunnel 1.

Cutler said when authorities arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was conscious and breathing.

The SUV had damage to its front bumper and passenger side.



The driver and pedestrian were both transported to a hospital, Cutler said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said eastbound and westbound lanes are closed as authorities investigate.

It's not clear how the crash occurred.

Construction crews were working in the area, but Cutler said CSP doesn't have any information that indicates the pedestrian was a construction worker.

In April, crews began working on improvements along the road between Highway 93 and Interstate 70, with projects including new tunnel lighting in Tunnel 1-3, 5 and 6, resurfacing, and trail improvements.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.