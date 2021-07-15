Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

US 6 closed near Tunnel 1 after driver crashed into pedestrian, down embankment

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Car drives off road on Clear Creek Canyon near Tunnel 1 July 15 2021_2
Car drives off road on Clear Creek Canyon near Tunnel 1 July 15 2021_3
Car drives off road on Clear Creek Canyon near Tunnel 1 July 15 2021_1
Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 09:46:32-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A driver struck a pedestrian and then crashed down an embankment in Clear Creek Canyon, just west of Highway 93, on Thursday morning and the highway is now closed in both directions, authorities said.

According to Master Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol, a call came in at 6:45 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the area. The driver then crashed off the road and came to a stop on the paved Clear Creek Trail just east of Tunnel 1.

Cutler said when authorities arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was conscious and breathing.

The SUV had damage to its front bumper and passenger side.

The driver and pedestrian were both transported to a hospital, Cutler said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said eastbound and westbound lanes are closed as authorities investigate.

It's not clear how the crash occurred.

Construction crews were working in the area, but Cutler said CSP doesn't have any information that indicates the pedestrian was a construction worker.

In April, crews began working on improvements along the road between Highway 93 and Interstate 70, with projects including new tunnel lighting in Tunnel 1-3, 5 and 6, resurfacing, and trail improvements.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school