US 6 closed due to rockslide involving vehicle

DENVER — U.S. 6 is closed in both directions through Clear Creek Canyon due to a rockslide involving a vehicle.

According to the Colorado State Patrol a call came in around 8:21 p.m. for a rockslide on U.S. 6 near Golden.

A vehicle "got caught up in it" with rocks falling on it when it was passing through the area, according to the CSP. There are minor injuries from the accident, but the CSP did not provide further details.

The highway is closed through Clear Creek Canyon from mile markers 257 to 267. There is no ETA on reopening, but the Colorado Department of Transportation said it would like remain closed through the night.

It will remain closed until crews can get a bulldozer out to move the rocks from the road.

