US 40 closed between Limon, Kit Carson as authorities search for suspect accused of shooting deputy several times

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a deputy several times along US Highway 40 in Lincoln County Thursday morning.

US 40 is closed from Limon to Kit Carson as authorities search for the suspect.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said just after 3 a.m., dispatch received a call about a theft in progress at milemarker 386 on US 40. When a deputy arrived at the scene, he or she was "ambushed" and "shot several times," the sheriff's office said. The deputy called for assistance and several agencies responded.

The sheriff's office said it's not clear if the deputy was able to return fire.

The deputy was transported to a hospital. Information on his or her condition was not immediately available.

The suspect remains at large. The area is currently foggy, with only about 1/4 mile visibility.

Initially, authorities closed Limon to Hugo, but the closure was extended farther southeast to Kit Carson around 6:40 a.m.

Google Maps

Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol, said they are assisting in the search for the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.