US 34 reopens near Wiggins after deadly crash

DENVER — U.S. Highway 34 was closed for hours as Colorado State Patrol investigates a deadly, head-on crash west of Wiggins.

The crash was reported at 3:24 a.m. on Highway 34 at mile marker 144, which is near Empire Reservoir, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. The report came in as a head-on collision, Lewis said.

The drivers of the two vehicles, a 2008 Volkswagen sedan and a 2002 Honda minivan, both died, according to Lewis.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Up north. Highway 34 west of Wiggins near Empire Reservoir is closed because of a serious crash. pic.twitter.com/WuA6YZGl4O — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) July 5, 2022

Lewis also reported that there may have been a fire involved in the crash, but further details were not immediately available.

Highway 34 was closed in both directions from Colorado State Highway 144 and County Road 93.5 for about four hours. It reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.