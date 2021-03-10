US 285 reopens after total closure near Pine Junction for multi-vehicle crash

PINE JUNCTION, Colo. — Both directions of US 285 near Pine Junction closed Wednesday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The highway reopened around 9:25 a.m.

Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway closed between Roland Valley Drive and Rim Rock Road, just west of Pine Junction, around 7:35 a.m.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said troopers were just arriving on scene at 7:40 a.m. He said at least one person may have been transported.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other information was available.