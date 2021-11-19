US 285 closed for deadly crash in Bailey

DENVER — U.S. 285 is shut down for a crash that left two people dead.

Initial calls reporting a reckless driver on U.S. 285 speeding and crossing the double lines came in around 2:50 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The vehicle, which the CSP said was stolen, was involved in a head-on crash into oncoming traffic at County Road 43A after 3 p.m.

The driver and the passenger of the suspected stolen vehicle both died, according to the CSP.

The driver and the passenger of the other vehicle involved had to be transported to Swedish Medical Center. Not details on their injuries were available.

U.S. 285 at County Road 43A remains closed at this time.

