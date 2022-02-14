Watch
US 285 closed at Kenosha Pass after head-on crash

Crash happened shortly after 8 a.m.; road closed as of 11 a.m.
CoTrip
US 285 south of Jefferson and Kenosha Pass on Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 14:02:28-05

DENVER – U.S. Highway 285 was shut down in both directions at Kenosha Pass Monday morning after a head-on crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the south end of the pass, near Jefferson. At least one person was flown to a hospital after the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

Lewis said at least one semi-truck was involved in the crash. It was not immediately clear, according to Lewis, how many people were inside the vehicles that crashed.

Crews are working to move the trailer so traffic can get by the accident.

Both directions of U.S. 285 remained closed as of 11 a.m. Click here for the latest statewide road conditions.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

