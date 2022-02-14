US 285 closed at Kenosha Pass after head-on crash

DENVER – U.S. Highway 285 was shut down in both directions at Kenosha Pass Monday morning after a head-on crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on the south end of the pass, near Jefferson. At least one person was flown to a hospital after the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

Lewis said at least one semi-truck was involved in the crash. It was not immediately clear, according to Lewis, how many people were inside the vehicles that crashed.

Crews are working to move the trailer so traffic can get by the accident.

Both directions of U.S. 285 remained closed as of 11 a.m. Click here for the latest statewide road conditions.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.