Unsealed documents reveal new details about Douglas County shooter Matthew Riehl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Disturbing new details about the man responsible for gunning down Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish were released Friday.

Parrish was killed on New Year’s Eve by 36-year-old Matthew Riehl, a veteran with a history of mental health issues who was shot and killed by police after the shooting.

Riehl had been on law enforcement radar for months, but new documents reveal his financial advisor also had raised concerns.

On November 15, 2017, Charles Schwab’s director of security called the Douglas County Sheriff’s office after Riehl sent a dozen bizarre emails to his financial advisor.

The brokerage firm asked for increased security from the sheriff’s office after the emails. The incident also prompted a welfare check on Riehl by deputies shortly after the November incident.

The documents also reveal that deputies knew Riehl had access to weapons before they went to his apartment the day of the shooting.

He was also flagged by Douglas County dispatch based on his previous encounters with law enforcement. At least two officers were required to respond if any call for service came from his address.