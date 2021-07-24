Unoccupied home in Denver damaged in explosion, fire

DENVER — An unoccupied home in Denver was heavily damaged in an explosion and fire Saturday morning.

Denver firefighters responded around 8:30 a.m. to a report of an explosion and fire at a home at 260 Quitman Street in the city’s Barnum West neighborhood.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the explosion, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the home is extensive. There is minimal damage to nearby homes, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the explosion.

