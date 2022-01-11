Unloaded gun found with ammunition in student's locker at Euclid Middle School, school officials say

LITTLETON, Colo. — An unloaded gun was found in a locker at Euclid Middle School on Monday, prompting an investigation between the school and police, school officials said.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Cindy Corlett, principal of Euclid Middle School, said the gun and ammunition were found in a student's athletic locker.

Littleton Public Schools confirmed the letter was sent to parents and guardians on Monday.

Corlett said the school immediately notified the school resource officer and Littleton Public Schools security, who secured the weapon.

The students involved were identified and taken into custody after their parents were contacted, Corlett wrote in the letter. Charges are pending, she said.

Littleton police held the school on a "hold," meaning students stayed in their classrooms and continued learning without moving in the hallways. Teachers told students there was a safety concern, but no other details were released. The hold lasted about 90 minutes and was lifted at 1 p.m., Corlett wrote in the letter. Police did not find any other safety concerns.

On Tuesday morning, staff plan to talk to the students about what happened.

"We will work closely with teachers and Student Services to provide support for students in the coming days as this may be an emotionally difficult situation to understand," Corlett wrote. "We all work hard to keep our school safe. The number one safety precaution at Euclid is relationships. Our students did the right thing by reporting the concern to a staff member who is a trusted adult. This notification allowed for timely safety action."

Corlett stressed to parents and guardians the importance of understanding what's happening with their children's lives and to remind them how to report something that they think is unsafe.

No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.