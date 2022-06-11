Watch
Unleash your inner explorer with a new book about Colorado trails

A new book can help you find places to explore in Colorado. The book "Classic Colorado Hikes: Lakes, Loops and High Ridge Traverses" is the latest from Jon Kedrowski, Ph.D.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 11, 2022
Kedrowski is a life-long adventurer. He has climbed and skied all of the Colorado fourteeners and has reached the top of Mount Everest three times.

His latest book is a guide to Colorado’s best high-country hiking.

It features 70 hikes and "scrambles" throughout nine mountain ranges in our state.

The scrambles allow you to craft your own adventure by adding on extra escapades to certain hikes.

You can purchase the book on Kedrowski's website here.

His book tour continues Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m. at Foss Auditorium at the Colorado Mountain Club Press/American Alpine Club in Golden.

On Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m., he'll be at Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder.

