University Hill Elementary evacuated due to nearby police activity

BOULDER, Colo. — University Hill Elementary School has evacuated students and canceled school for the rest of the day because of police activity near the school.

The Boulder Police Department confirmed officers are trying to contact a wanted man in the 900 block of Broadway. The department said at 10:46 a.m. that they would not be releasing details on what the man is wanted for but that they are investigating whether or not he's armed.

A reverse 911 was sent to 65 homes in the area around 9:50 a.m. issuing a mandatory shelter in place order in the area surrounding 955 Broadway until further notice.

The school initially went into a SECURE-Lockout, but later decided to relocate the students at University Hill Elementary to the BVSD Education Center located at 6500 E. Arapahoe Rd. out of precaution. The district said students had been safely evacuated as of 9 a.m.

🔴 University Hill Elementary is currently on SECURE-Lockout due to police activity in the neighborhood near the school. Buildings are being secured. Learning and activities continue. Anyone not at the school should avoid the area. Updates to follow. https://t.co/34dEE4frmm — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) February 1, 2022

The students made it to the BVSD Education Center around 9:40 a.m. and reunification with parents and guardians began. The school has asked children be picked up by only one adult representative, who's asked to bring identification, if possible. Staff will stay with students who can't be picked up right away.

BVSD said people should avoid the area around the school.

School at University Hill Elementary is canceled for the rest of the day, according to Randy Barber, a spokesperson for BVSD. He said it was not yet known what the plan is for Wednesday.

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department has evacuated fraternities and sororities in the area. Evacuated students can go to UMC on campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.