United passengers report long waits on DIA tarmac

DENVER — Travelers at Denver International Airport are reporting long waits on the tarmac because of gate and airline staffing issues.

Multiple United Airlines passengers are claiming they’ve been waiting for two hours or longer.

One Denver7 viewer emailed saying they’ve been told by flight crews that gates are not open due to staffing problems with fuel crews.

DIA said the airport is operating fine but confirmed airlines are dealing with personnel issues. An airport official said the situation is “not ideal,” but said its airline partners are trying to resolve the situation.

United Airlines provided the following statement:

“The nationwide spike in omicron cases has had a direct impact on our operations, including the vendors responsible for refueling our aircraft at Denver International Airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to get our customers on their way.”