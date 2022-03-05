Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

United Airlines to boost hourly pay for select Denver workers to almost $20

The pay bump to $19.64 per hour applies to customer service and ramp service employees for full- and part-time roles
united.png
KMGH
united.png
Posted at 8:27 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 22:27:59-05

United Airlines plans to boost its starting hourly wage for certain Denver positions to almost $20 on March 13.

The pay bump to $19.64 per hour applies to customer service and ramp service employees for both full- and part-time roles, according to a memo sent by Matt Miller, vice president of the Denver hub operations.

“Our hub continues to be one of the fastest growing for our company, so we must remain competitive within the marketplace in order to attract, and retain, the highest quality employees to serve our United customers,” Miller wrote in the memo.

United is looking to fill about 250 open roles for ramp service employees and around 100 open roles for customer service representatives. The airline currently employs more than 7,000 Denver-based team members, with up to 3,000 more unionized jobs expected to be added over the next few years.

The company also aims to introduce over 500 new aircraft between this year and 2024.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WX480x360depth.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Test your knowledge on Denver weather