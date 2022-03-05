United Airlines to boost hourly pay for select Denver workers to almost $20

United Airlines plans to boost its starting hourly wage for certain Denver positions to almost $20 on March 13.

The pay bump to $19.64 per hour applies to customer service and ramp service employees for both full- and part-time roles, according to a memo sent by Matt Miller, vice president of the Denver hub operations.

“Our hub continues to be one of the fastest growing for our company, so we must remain competitive within the marketplace in order to attract, and retain, the highest quality employees to serve our United customers,” Miller wrote in the memo.

United is looking to fill about 250 open roles for ramp service employees and around 100 open roles for customer service representatives. The airline currently employs more than 7,000 Denver-based team members, with up to 3,000 more unionized jobs expected to be added over the next few years.

The company also aims to introduce over 500 new aircraft between this year and 2024.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.