Union: JBS cancels some workers' shifts Tuesday at Greeley plant amid cyberattack

DENVER – The union that represents thousands of workers at the JBS beef plant in Greeley said two shifts at the plant were canceled Tuesday as one of the world’s largest meat continues to deal with a cyberattack.

A spokesperson for the company, whose U.S. headquarters are in Greeley, on Monday confirmed that JBS USA was the victim of “an organized cybersecurity attack” that started Sunday and is affecting the company’s North American and Australian information technology systems.

The company said Monday its backup servers had not been affected and that a firm was working to restore the company’s systems.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the company had stopped processing at its five biggest U.S. beef plants, including those in Utah, Texas, Wisconsin and Nebraska, and that workers’ shifts were also canceled in a plant in Iowa in addition to the one in Greeley. JBS is the top beef producer in the U.S.

Production was also reportedly halted at the company’s Australian facilities for a second day in a row Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, which represents many employees at the meatpacking plant in Greeley – one of JBS’s largest beef facilities – confirmed Shifts A and B at the plant had been canceled for Tuesday but could not provide any other information as of Tuesday afternoon.

Those two shifts make up the bulk of the daily shifts for union workers – about 2,800 of whom typically work the A or B shift, the union said.

JBS did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday about the canceled shifts or other matters involving the cyberattack.

The White House reported Tuesday that JBS had told it on Sunday the cyberattack involved ransomware “from a criminal organization, likely based in Russia,” as ABC News reported, and that the government was in touch with Russia’s government.

“The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter, and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday, adding that the U.S. was “still assessing any impacts on supply.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

