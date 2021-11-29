Unincorporated areas of western Boulder County under Stage 1 fire restrictions beginning Nov. 30

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials have enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions for unincorporated areas of western Boulder County.

The restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say the restrictions are needed for multiple reasons, including above seasonal temperatures and a lack of moisture. Parts of the state are also struggling with moderate to severe drought conditions.

Under the fire restrictions, the following actions are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire, campfire, or stove fire. This includes charcoal barbecues and grills.

EXCEPT: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites, as specifically listed below in this Section (b)(i), and on private lands along with the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen is permitted.

The following developed and hosted recreation sites allow fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates, in accordance with United States Forest Service policies and closures.

Kelly Dahl Campground Rainbow Lakes Campground Camp Dick Campground Peaceful Valley Campground Meeker Park Overflow Campground Olive Ridge Campground Brainard Lake Recreation Area (Includes Pawnee Campground)

Fireworks sales, use, and possession, including permissible fireworks.

Shooting or discharge of firearms for recreational purposes except for hunting with a valid and current hunting license on public lands.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher.

Using an explosive.

Parking motorized vehicles in grass or vegetated area that can come in contact with the underside of the vehicle.

Those caught violating the fire ban may be convicted of a class two petty offense and may be subject to up to a $1,000 fine, in addition to any possible civil penalties. Subsequent offenses may face higher fines.

The restrictions include unincorporated Boulder County. Those who live within or are visiting an incorporated city or town should check with local officials to see if any fire restrictions are in place.

To view current fire, shooting and developed recreation site restrictions and seasonal closures for United States Forest Service properties, click here.