‘Uncontrolled coal fire’ at the Pawnee Power Plant in Brush prompts evacuation of personnel

Viaero Weather Camera.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jul 23, 2021
BRUSH, Colo. – An “uncontrolled coal fire” at a storage facility at the Pawnee Power Plant in Brush has prompted the evacuation of all non-essential personnel from the Pawnee Station Friday afternoon.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the power plant is going through shut down procedures. The power generated at the station does not power the immediate area, they said in a news release. There is no immediate risk to the public.

Several agencies, including the Morgan County Emergency Management, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Brush Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Northeast Colorado Health Department are all working together to respond to this emergency, the sheriff’s office said.

Morgan County Road 24 is closed at County Road Q for south bound traffic. Morgan County Road Q is closed between County Road 24 and 26 for non-local traffic.

