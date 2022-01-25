UFCW Local 7 workers vote to ratify 3-year agreement with King Soopers

Workers with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW Local 7) have voted to ratify a three-year contract with King Soopers, union leaders announced Monday evening.

In a press release, the union said the agreement includes a "significant" wage increase, improvements to healthcare and protected pension benefits and more stringent safety measures in the workplace. Some workers will see a wage increase of more than $5.00/hour, according to UFCW Local 7.

This news came after almost two weeks of striking and several months of negotiations. Last Friday, King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 both announced that they had reached a tentative agreement. Members of UFCW Local 7, which represents Denver-area King Soopers workers, voted to approve the contract Monday.

Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, issued the following statement:

“From the beginning of this process, we promised our members that we would procure the very best contract we could. We are excited that our members voted overwhelmingly to ratify this industry-leading contract that will ensure King Soopers will respect and protect Essential Workers as well as pay them fairly.



“Getting here has been arduous. Full credit goes to the bargaining committee and workers who made their voices heard through negotiating, standing united at the picket line, or sharing their stories with the media. This fight was always about them, and now they have a contract they deserve and can be proud of.



“This would not have been possible without the support of our allies throughout Colorado and across the country. To those who stood alongside our members, honored the picket line, and showed up in solidarity, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

UFCW Local 7 says votes will continue in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Grand Junction and northern Colorado over the next week.