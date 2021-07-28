UCHealth to require vaccinations for all employees by October

DENVER — UCHealth announced Wednesday it will require all employees, providers, volunteers and partners to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

The health system said they made the decision to institute the mandate to increase safety for patients, visitors and care team members.

It also comes as the delta variant continues to spread rapidly across the U.S., with UCHealth seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients compared to early June. It’s currently caring for 85 hospitalized patients.

“After fighting COVID-19 for more than a year, and as the dangerous delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado and elsewhere, it is clear that vaccination against this disease is essential to protect our employees, along with our patients and visitors,” said Elizabeth Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth. “We know that vaccination will also improve health and safety within the communities UCHealth serves, and we want to set an example and help bring an end to this pandemic.”

Nearly 85% of the 26,000 UCHealth employees are already vaccinated. Any employee who’s fully vaccinated by Aug. 22 will receive a $500 bonus.

“The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth. “The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even from the delta variant. About 94% of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, and even for fully vaccinated people who get sick, the vaccine reduces the severity of the illness. Vaccinated people are less likely to need ICU-level care or to die even if they need hospitalization.”

Exemptions will be granted only for valid medical or religious reasons. Anyone who receives an exemption will be required to wear a mask at all times in UCHealth facilities and be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Those not in compliance with the vaccine policy will face termination.

