UCHealth ambulance involved in crash, Fort Collins Police investigating

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services is investigating a crash involving a UCHealth ambulance.

A report of the crash between the ambulance and a 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan came through at 6:41 a.m. Thursday in the area of S. College Avenue and E. Elizabeth Street.

According to police, the ambulance was responding to a call for service with lights and sirens activated heading northbound on College Avenue. The ambulance went through a red light at Elizabeth Street when it collided with the westbound sedan.

The 67-year-old sedan driver was moderately injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The 31-year-old driver and passenger of the ambulance were also treated at the hospital, though it was not disclosed how seriously they were injured.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient when the crash happened.

The crash caused the area to close for about three hours Thursday.

Police are working to determine if speed was a factor. Anyone who witnessed this collision or has information can call Officer Ken Koski at (970) 416-2229.

