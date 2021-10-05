Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

UAE to launch probe targeting asteroid between Mars, Jupiter

items.[0].image.alt
Kamran Jebreili/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, Sarah Al Amiri, Emirati Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Deputy Project Manager of the Emirates Mars Mission speaks ahead of a live broadcast of the Hope Probe as it attempts to enter Mars orbit as a part of Emirates Mars mission, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation's ambitious space program. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Emirates Space
Posted at 6:57 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 08:57:43-04

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe.

The announcement on Tuesday marks the latest project in the oil-rich federation’s ambitious space program.

The project targets a 2028 launch with a landing in 2033.

It will be a five-year journey in which the spacecraft will travel some 3.6 billion kilometers, or 2.2 billion miles.

The UAE’s Space Agency said it will partner with the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado on the project. It declined to immediately offer a cost for the effort.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather