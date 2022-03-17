Watch
U.S. Olympian Alysa Liu, father targeted in Chinese spy case

David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - Alysa Liu, of the United States, reacts after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. U.S. Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and her father Arthur Liu – a former political refugee – were among those targeted in a spying operation that the Justice Department alleges was ordered by the Chinese government, the elder Liu said late Wednesday, March 16. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 17, 2022
U.S. Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu and her father Arthur Liu – a former political refugee – were targeted in a spying operation ahead of the Beijing Olympics that the Justice Department alleges was ordered by the Chinese government, the elder Liu said.

Arthur Liu told The Associated Press he had been contacted by the FBI last October and warned about the scheme just as his 16-year-old daughter was preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she placed 7th in the women’s event.

The Justice Department earlier Wednesday announced charges against five men accused of acting on behalf of the Chinese government to stalk and harass Chinese dissidents in the United States.

China's Foreign Ministry said it was unaware.

