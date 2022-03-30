U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to invest $350M to restore stretch of South Platte River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday it will invest $350 million to restore a 6.5 mile stretch of the South Platte River that runs through Denver.

This is part of an overall project by the City of Denver and the Army Corps of Engineers to "permanently protect several Denver waterways," the Army Corps of Engineers said in a release Tuesday.

“This is a really big deal for our community,” said U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-CO, who requested funding from the Army Corps of Engineers in November. “The South Platte River is a vital part of Denver’s ecosystem. By restoring the river, we will not only be improving the health of this critical waterway and the environment that surrounds it, we’ll also be creating new greenspaces for residents and visitors to enjoy and protecting hundreds of nearby homes from the threat of future flooding.”

According to the group, once complete, the project will reduce the risk of flooding for more than 350 homes located in predominately low-income, minority communities along the river. This would eliminate future rate increases for flood insurance and protect current residents from being forced out of their homes.

More than 450 acres of riparian, wetland and aquatic habitats will be restored through the project, which begins at 3rd Avenue and extends north into Adams County. The project will also create more than 7,000 jobs in the Denver area, according to city officials.