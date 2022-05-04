Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. Air Force Academy cadet dies 10 days after fall

Cadet Ryong Adams (USAF)
United States Air Force Academy
Cadet Ryong Adams (USAF)
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 17:55:10-04

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A United States Air Force Academy cadet died 10 days after he was injured from a fall on the academy, officials announced Wednesday.

On April 23, Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams suffered severe injuries from a fall on the academy during personal recreation. He was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, officials said in a press release.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force."

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360indepthweather.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

Denver in May | How near-perfect weather can turn on a dime