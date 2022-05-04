U.S. Air Force Academy cadet dies 10 days after fall

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A United States Air Force Academy cadet died 10 days after he was injured from a fall on the academy, officials announced Wednesday.

On April 23, Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams suffered severe injuries from a fall on the academy during personal recreation. He was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, officials said in a press release.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Cadet 4th Class Ryong Adams,” said U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “Ryong was a dedicated cadet and served our nation as an enlisted Airman before his arrival at our Preparatory School. He worked hard to join the cadet wing, and he will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Ryong’s family and all of the lives he touched at USAFA and in the Air Force."

No other details were provided.