Two years later, Englewood man's murder remains unsolved

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s been two years since Joseph Hix, 32, was stabbed to death near a busy bike path in Englewood, and still, no one has been arrested. Family and friends are hoping police can put someone behind bars soon so justice can be served and a killer can be taken off the streets.

A photo serves as a makeshift memorial for Hix along Little Dry Creek Trail. It’s a place that brings up a lot of pain for those who loved him dearly.

“I hate being here. I hate thinking this is where his life ended,” said Hix's friend, David Gilbert.

Hix's mother, Mary Anne Hix, says she can’t bring herself to go there.

“I walked across the bridge but got to the middle of the bridge, but something said to turn around and go back,” said Mary Anne.

Englewood police say Hix was murdered on August 25, 2020, in broad daylight during a fight along South Platte River Drive.

Investigators released surveillance video from nearby business, A & E Tire, which shows three males on bikes riding southbound near the bike path. About 30 seconds later, Hix is also spotted heading south on a bike to the same location.

According to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin that was released the next day, police wanted to talk with someone who may have picked up a male in the 1500 block of West Hampden Avenue shortly after the fight happened.

“I saw him maybe four times before that,” Mary Anne said.

Mary Anne got the news of her son’s death when police showed up at her door.

“So numb, I couldn’t think or do anything, really, but sit and smoke and drink, honestly,” she said.

Friends say Hix was an incredibly talented musician who loved photography but held a lot of pain inside.

“Joe was living on the streets and battling addiction, and it made his life very difficult. And it’s kept there from being a lot of attention on his death,” said Gilbert. “But it did matter, and people who are living on the streets, their lives matter.”

"What really bothers me is his killer is still out there. He was murdered in broad daylight, stabbed to death on a busy bike path,” said Hix's friend, Jake Gilbert.

“It’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a mother, and I don’t want it to ever happen to another person’s child. And that’s why I want this killer caught,” said Mary Anne. “We had an extremely close relationship... He was my best friend and always will be.

Englewood police are still seeking information and witnesses who saw the fight. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.