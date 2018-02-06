Two wounded in Denver shooting; police searching for suspect

TheDenverChannel.com Team
5:53 AM, Feb 6, 2018
2 hours ago
denver shooting | denver police | mississippi and federal shooting | denver crime | shooting suspect

Police are searching for a gunman responsible for shooting two people early Tuesday.

Two people found wounded in SUV on South Federal Blvd and West Mississippi Ave. on Tuesday Feb 6, 2018. (Denver7 Daryl Orr)

Denver7 Daryl Orr
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shooting occurred behind apartments near South Federal Blvd and West Yale Ave on Tuesday Feb 6, 2018. (Denver7 Daryl Orr)

Denver7 Daryl Orr
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER -- Two people were shot and a third injured in an incident at a Denver apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to West Mississippi Avenue and South Federal Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. 

Responding officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with a minor leg injury.

It isn't clear what led to the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspect. The suspect was last seen driving away from the scene, westbound on Yale.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Denver police.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top