Two wounded in Denver shooting; police searching for suspect

DENVER -- Two people were shot and a third injured in an incident at a Denver apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to West Mississippi Avenue and South Federal Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m.

Responding officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with a minor leg injury.

It isn't clear what led to the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspect. The suspect was last seen driving away from the scene, westbound on Yale.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Denver police.