Two wounded in Denver shooting; police searching for suspect

Cloudy
HI: 43°
LO: 22°
Police are searching for a gunman responsible for shooting two people early Tuesday.
Two people found wounded in SUV on South Federal Blvd and West Mississippi Ave. on Tuesday Feb 6, 2018. (Denver7 Daryl Orr)
Shooting occurred behind apartments near South Federal Blvd and West Yale Ave on Tuesday Feb 6, 2018. (Denver7 Daryl Orr)
DENVER -- Two people were shot and a third injured in an incident at a Denver apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to West Mississippi Avenue and South Federal Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m.
Responding officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with a minor leg injury.
It isn't clear what led to the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspect. The suspect was last seen driving away from the scene, westbound on Yale.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Denver police.