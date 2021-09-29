Two women die following stabbing in Denver

DENVER — Two women were fatally stabbed in Denver early Wednesday, police said.

Early Wednesday, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the 2200 block of S. Marion Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been stabbed.

Both women were pronounced deceased later that morning, police said.

One suspect, who was only identified as a man, is in custody.

No other details are available. Police said they will release additional information Wednesday.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.