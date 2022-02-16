Watch
Two top leaders at Adams County Sheriff’s Office on leave pending investigation

Undersheriff Tommie McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel were placed on leave last month
Posted at 6:54 PM, Feb 15, 2022
Two of the top leaders at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are on paid administrative leave while investigations of an unspecified nature continue.

Undersheriff Tommie McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel were placed on leave on Jan. 29, department spokesman Sgt. Adam Sherman said in an email. An outside agency is conducting an internal investigation into the two leaders, he said.

Sherman would not disclose which agency is investigating the matter nor would he say what the investigation was about.

“We cannot speak to the nature of the investigation while it is ongoing because we don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation,” he said in an email.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

