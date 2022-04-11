Two teens identified as people killed in shooting, crash on Peoria Street

DENVER – The two people who were shot and killed inside a car on Peoria Street last Friday were identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday as boys ages 13 and 14.

The medical examiner identified the boys as Jayden Hoyle, 13, and Adrion Foster, 14. Both died of gunshot wounds and each of their deaths are considered homicides, the medical examiner said.

According to Denver police, the shooting happened around 6 p.m., when two dark-colored sedans, including one containing Hoyle and Foster, were both southbound on Peoria just south of I-70.

Near the intersection with East 39th Avenue, someone inside one of the vehicles shot into the one containing Hoyle and Foster. After the shooting, that vehicle continued southbound over the bridge there, police said.

The car that Hoyle and Foster were inside then traveled into the northbound lane and collided with a pickup truck headed north. The driver of that vehicle, identified by the medical examiner Monday as 37-year-old Uriel Reyes Medina, died at a local hospital. His cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries, the medical examiner said.

Foster and Hoyle were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A GoFundMe page was set up over the weekend to help Reyes Medina’s family pay for funeral expenses and other costs. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters, family members said over the weekend.

“I need justice because he wasn’t doing nothing wrong,” his wife, Misty Reyes, said. “He was coming home to have dinner with his family, and due to somebody’s negligence, my kids don’t have a father. I don’t have a husband. I have to figure out everything on my own.”

Foster’s grandmother said the two teenagers were driving when another person shot into their vehicle. Denver police said Monday they did not have any updates on the investigation, but no arrests had been made.

Police have not said if anyone else was inside the car with Foster and Hoyle at the time, and they have not released any further information about the other sedan or any possible suspects in the shooting.