Two suspects wanted in connection to King Soopers armed robbery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a King Soopers Wednesday.

The incident happened at the King Soopers on South Pierce Street. The two claimed to have a gun, but no weapon was seen.

The first suspect is described as a "youngish" man, possibly in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue checkered beanie, black pants, a light-colored face mask and gloves.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The second suspect is described as a "youngish" woman. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue beanie, dark pants and black gloves.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The two took off in a red smaller-sized SUV, possibly a Kia Sportage. The vehicle is believed to be stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 303-271-0211.