Two plead guilty in killing of Denver homeowner

DENVER — Two people have pleaded guilty following a deadly burglary that rocked Denver's Montclair neighborhood.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2020, officers were called out to the 900 block of Monaco Street on a report of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as the homeowner, 64-year-old Mark Outman. A family member of Outman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but survived her injuries.

One suspect fled on foot and two others fled in a 2009 black Honda Fit.

The suspect who fled on foot was arrested nearby with a handgun in his possession, according to Denver Police Lt. Matt Clark. He was identified as Joshua Hamm, 39.

A second suspect, who got out of the Honda at some point during the pursuit, was spotted by officers as he ran down a nearby street with a handgun, according to Clark. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a driver on the street, prompting officers to fire upon him.

It is unclear whether the suspect was hit at that time, but he ran across a median and threw away the handgun as he continued to run, according to Clark. He then tried to carjack another vehicle unsuccessfully before continuing on foot in the area.

Another officer started following him, according to Clark, before the suspect stopped two more vehicles on Monaco. He got inside through the passenger-side door of the vehicle, which had a woman inside at the time, Clark said. Moments later, the officer fired several rounds into the passenger-side window, hitting the suspect, who later died at Denver Health Medical Center.

That suspect was identified as 47-year-old Larry Hamm.

The third suspect, Tameka Lanise Dudley, 45, was apprehended days later near South Parker Road and East Iliff Avenue.

Police said the three suspects presented themselves as utility workers to gain entry to the home

On Jan. 7, 2021, Hamm and Dudley were charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of first-degree burglary.

On Dec. 10, 2021, both Dudley and Hamm pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and to the sentence-enhancing charge of having committed a crime of violence, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the shooting, Dudley had committed prior criminal acts. As part of the plea agreement, two cases were dismissed. Dudley pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree in a third case and stipulated to a 12-year prison sentence.

For Outman's death, Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in prison. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.