Two people found dead inside Douglas County home Friday morning

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Two people were found dead inside a Douglas County home Friday morning, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies were called to a house on the 7000 block of Lionshead Parkway in the Wildcat Ridge subdivision, located in unincorporated Douglas County, at around 2 a.m. on a report that there were two deceased people discovered inside.

When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of an adult male and female in different parts of the house. Detectives are still trying to determine whether the two were residents of the house.

The Douglas County Coroner will identify the deceased and notify family. They will also be responsible for determining the cause and manner of death.

“While this is still a very active investigation, we have determined there is no danger to the community,” deputies wrote in a news release.

No other information was immediately available.