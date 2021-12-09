Two people arrested for allegedly stealing $450,000-worth of items in string of thefts

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing $450,000-worth of items in a string of thefts.

In October, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) began an investigation into reported thefts of campers, trailers and construction equipment.

The thefts began around June and occurred at addresses in both Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County. Approximately $450,000-worth of items were stolen.

Through an investigation, detectives identified Bobby Turner, 46, and Lindsey McCartan, 27, as suspects.

The two were arrested on Nov. 30 with assistance from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tactical Support Group.

The sheriff's office says additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Authorities were able to reunite several victims with their property. However, the sheriff's office says much of what was stolen may never be recorded.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a crime involving Turner and McCartan are asked to contact Detective Jeff Shulz at 719-520-7651 or via email at jeffreyschulz@elpasoco.com.