Two men found dead in ravine in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after two men were found dead in a ravine in Fremont County Tuesday.

Deputies from the Freemont County Sheriff's Office were called out to the area of mile-marker 10.5 on County Road 67 (Phantom Canyon) in reference to a suspicious death.

When deputies arrived, they found two men, who were deceased, in a ravine. Their injuries were consistent with foul play, the sheriff's office said.

Fremont County detectives, in conjunction with Federal Bureau of Investigation agents, are actively pursuing leads.

This is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office said.