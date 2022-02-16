Two major crashes snarling traffic on I-25

DENVER — A six-car rollover crash with one car in the South Platte River brought traffic to a crawl as drivers headed into Denver Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. between West 6th and Alameda avenues near the Denver Animal Shelter, according to the Denver Police Department. One vehicle ended up in the South Platte River, and the driver could be seen from AirTracker7 walking around in the river until fire crews could help him. A pickup truck rolled onto its side from the crash.

No one was hurt. Several lanes and the ramp from 6th Avenue to southbound I-25 closed. The crash on the roadway cleared at approximately 7:36 a.m., but the vehicle in the river has not yet been removed.

Another major crash on I-25 added to the challenge for drivers during the morning commute. Several lanes of northbound I-25 were blocked at Speer Boulevard just after Empower Field at Mile High.

The three-car crash occurred at approximately 6:23 a.m., but DPD confirmed no one was hurt in that crash as well. It was also cleared by approximately 7:18 a.m.

COtrip has the latest statewide road conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

