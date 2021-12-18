Two injured in plumbing incident in Beaver Creek

EDWARDS, Colo. — Two people were injured during a plumbing incident in Beaver Creek Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., crews with the Eagle River Fire Protection District (ERFPD) were dispatched to what was believed to be a medical call at the Charter at Beaver Creek. Authorities say the 911 caller was extremely distraught and unable to give much information to the dispatcher, only that the call appeared to be medical in nature.

When crews arrived, they located two injured individuals near the parking structure gate. Both were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Authorities say a valve assembly in the mechanical room appeared to have released a large amount of high pressure water.

Additional units were called in after it was discovered that an interior wall in the parking structure had partially collapsed. A building inspector was requested to evaluate the building and its structural integrity.