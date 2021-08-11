Two injured in Adams County shooting, deputies searching for shooter

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person involved in a shooting that injured two people.

Deputies responded to multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the area of 56th Avenue and Wyandot Street at approximately 9:21 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with two victims, one man and one woman, who had been shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

Detectives are currently conducting interviews at the scene and have a perimeter set up around the area.

A spokesperson for the department said it's not clear whether the shooting was a road rage incident or if the victims and shooter were known to each other.

The sheriff's office does not have a suspect or vehicle description.

Perimeter setup at 56th & Wyandot St. Deputies investigating shots fired. Please avoid this area & plan on alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/fl81E687aq — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 11, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.