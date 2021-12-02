Two found dead in Grand Junction following shooting

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were found dead in a Grand Junction home on Wednesday following a shooting.

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible shooting along the 100 block of Mesa Vista Drive in Grand Junction. A witness told police that a person who lived at the home had shot at them and they had a minor injury, according to the sheriff's office. The person said they left the home and called 911.

When deputies — along with officers with the Grand Junction Police Department and the sheriff's office SWAT team — arrived at the scene, they started to look for a person who may have still been inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place notification to residents in the area as they worked to try to contact the person.

After some time, the deputies found two men — 24 and 44 years old — deceased, according to the sheriff's office. No other details were available on where, when or how the men were found.

The sheriff's office said there is no ongoing public safety threat and the shelter-in-place was lifted. The Mesa County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of the men's deaths. They have not been identified as of Thursday morning.

Mesa Vista Drive and South Broadway Drive, as well as other roads in the immediate area, were closed while authorities worked at the scene.