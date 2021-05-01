Two Colorado State Patrol troopers shot at in Adams County

DENVER — Two Colorado State Patrol troopers were shot at in front of the Adams County office, and investigators are trying to find who fired at them.

According to a public information officer for Colorado State Patrol, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. when the two troopers were standing outside of State Trooper Station 1D in Adams County. Multiple shots were fired, and troopers believe it came from a black sedan.

No troopers were hit and no one was hurt, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting.

Highway 85 is currently shut down around the office for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at (303) 288-1535.