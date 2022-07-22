Two bodies found in Phantom Canyon northeast of Cañon City

CAÑON CITY — A homicide investigation is underway in Fremont County after two bodies were found in the Phantom Canyon area northeast of Cañon City on Saturday.

The Cañon City Daily Record reports the bodies of a man and woman were found on Bureau of Land Management property. Authorities told the paper that both victims are from out of state.

So far, neither has been identified and there's no cause of death released.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said there is no threat to the community.

Two other bodies were found in the Phantom Canyon area back in February. Two people were questioned in the case, but no charges have been filed yet.

Another man who disappeared in April was also found dead in the canyon. His death was ruled an accident.

_____

