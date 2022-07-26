Two arrested in shooting death of man in Littleton

DENVER — Littleton police arrested a man and a woman for investigation of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man on July 16.

Darla Rodriguez, 29, and Adam Vilders, 37, were arrested last Friday, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Both are accused of second-degree in the shooting death of Luke Clayton, 28, who was found around 3:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2700 block of West Riverwalk Circle, police said. He died at the scene.

Littleton police said at the time they were looking for a white sedan and white Honda CRV tied to the crime scene.

Rodriguez and Vilders had not been formally charged as of Tuesday. They are both being held in the Arapahoe County jail. Rodriguez faces additional possible charges, according to court records.

Rodriguez has a $500,000 bond in her case and is set to be formally charged on Thursday, according to court records. Vilders is being held on a $750,000 bond and is also set to be formally charged Thursday, according to records.