Two-acre wildfire burning north of Silverthorne prompts evacuation orders

DENVER — A two-acre wildfire burning north of Silverthorne has forced authorities to issue evacuation orders for some residents near the fire.

The Ptarmigan Fire, as it is being called, was first spotted Monday afternoon. It's burning in the Ptarmigan Wilderness Area above the Angler Mountain Ranch subdivision.

Residents of Lakeview Circle in Hamilton Creek have been asked to evacuate immediately. Residents in lower Hamilton Creek and Angler Mountain Ranch were issued pre-evacuation notices and told to be prepared to leave if the fire spreads.

The Summit County Office of Emergency Management tweeted that no structures are being threatened at this time.

The U.S. Forest Service and local fire crews are responding, but are standing by. Officials said the heavily wooded area is too dangerous for ground crews.

The Forest Service said a helicopter and two single-engine air tankers (SEATS) are en route.

Summit Fire & EMS tweeted that there will be a public meeting about the Ptarmigan Fire at 7 p.m. Monday at the Silverthorne Town Hall.