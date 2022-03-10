Two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds killed in Commerce City crash, coroner reveals

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Office of the Coroner for Adams & Broomfield Counties has identified the four teens killed in a two-vehicle crash in Commerce City nearly two weeks ago.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the intersection of East 112th Avenue and U.S. Highway 85.

Witnesses told police that a newer model SUV was speeding southbound on U.S. 85 when it collided with another SUV that was turning left onto East 112th Avenue from U.S. 85.

It’s unclear which vehicle had a green light.

Emergency responders arrived at the intersection shortly after and found four people dead at the scene. The coroner later identified the victims as 15-year-old Jamie Lynn Withers, 15-year-old Michael D Burkhard, 16-year-old Johnathan Lee Faize Bledsoe and 16-year-old Katelyn Renee Sweeney.

Four others were transported to the hospital, the Commerce City Police Department said in a news release. Johnathan's 13-year-old brother, Joe, 15-year-old Anayah Whitehorn and Chelsea Christos survived the crash.

Several GoFundMe fundraisers have been created to help the victims and survivors of the crash.

To help Johnathan and Joe's family, click here. To help Michael's family, click here. To help Anayah in her road to recovery, click here. To help Chelsea in her road to recovery, click here.