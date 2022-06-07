Tube to Work Day returns to Boulder on July 15, with 800-person cap

BOULDER, Colo. — Tube to Work Day will return to Boulder on July 15 and participation is limited to 800 people this year.

"Tube to Work Day is the world's greatest traffic jam! A morning party in the creek where no costume is too wild for the office board meeting later that day. We redefine casual Friday as you float your way down the business highway of joy," the event website reads.

Participants will float along Boulder Creek from Eben G. Fine Park to various stops near their workplaces. Hot coffee and breakfast is available at Central Park.

The float will start at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 15.

Registration costs $20 to cover insurance and medical requirements. Of that, $5 will go directly to the nonprofit Boulder Bridge House, which supports and empowers people who are experiencing homelessness.

Click here to register for Boulder's Tube to Work Day. A helmet, closed-toe shoes and a lifejacket are mandatory. You must bring your own tube. Costumes are welcome, but wetsuits (at least under other clothes) are strongly recommended.