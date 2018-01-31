TSA: Denver International Airport saw 4th highest number of guns in baggage in 2017

DENVER - Denver International Airport was one of the top five airports in the United States when it came to the number of firearms found in travelers' baggage last year.

Nationwide, 2017 was a record year for guns in luggage, according to the Transportation Security Administration. A total of 3,957 firearms were discovered in carry-on baggage over the course of the year, for an average of almost 11 guns per day. Eighty-four percent of those firearms were loaded, the TSA said.

The most guns discovered in one month was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which logged 31 firearm discoveries in August. Atlanta also had the highest number of guns for the year at 245.

Denver came in fourth on the TSA's list with 118 guns found in carry-on bags, 102 of which were loaded.

Here are the 10 airports that saw the most guns in baggage in 2017:

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - 245 firearms (222 loaded)

2. Dallas/Fort Worth International - 211 firearms (165 loaded)

3. George Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston - 142 firearms (124 loaded)

4. Denver International Airport - 118 firearms (102 loaded)

5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International - 115 firearms (109 loaded)

6. Tampa International - 97 firearms (90 loaded)

7. Orlando International Airport - 94 firearms (82 loaded)

8. Dallas Love Field - 93 firearms (81 loaded)

9. Nashville International - 89 firearms (71 loaded)

10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport - 75 firearms (60 loaded)

Guns weren't the only weapons found in luggage last year. The TSA said other discoveries included grenades, gunpowder and even an inert land mine.

Read more at tsa.gov.