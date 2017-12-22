DENVER – Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.
1. First Alert Action Day on Saturday
Expect highs in the upper 20s to around 30 on Saturday. Light snow will develop across the plains in the afternoon. The mountains will start to see some tonight and moderate to heavy snow will continue through tomorrow.
2. Trump to sign tax bill
President Donald Trump will likely sign the $1.5 trillion tax bill into law Friday, White House officials predict.
3. Congress avoids government shutdown
The Republican-led Congress has passed a temporary spending bill to avert a government shutdown, putting off disputes on immigration, health care and the budget to next year.
4. Busy travel day expected
Today will be one of the busiest days of the holiday travel season. Headed to Denver International Airport? Here are some tips for smooth travels.
5. Sportscaster Dick Enberg dead at 82
Hall of Fame sports broadcaster Dick Enberg has died at his Southern California home at the age of 82. His family believes he had a heart attack.